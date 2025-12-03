Previous
Sycamore bark... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3266

Sycamore bark...

Some of our Sycamore trees shed their bark. This is a piece of bark that rolled up after falling off. It landed in the shadow of the tree.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
Beautiful brown tones and textures.
December 5th, 2025  
