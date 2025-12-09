Previous
Playing around... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3272

Playing around...

My wife found this leaf under the Sycamore trees, brought it home and asked that I make an "artsy" photo of it.
This is still a work in progress so I'll try a couple of things and get your opinion!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
Lovely color and tones.
December 11th, 2025  
