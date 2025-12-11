Previous
Another edit... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3274

Another edit...

Obviously this one makes the leaf "pop" especially on black, but it seems too artificial.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Shutterbug ace
This experiment is interesting to watch. I agree, the leaf really does pop on black, but it is definitely artificial. That may be what you want, say you were making a series of different leaves or different objects.
December 12th, 2025  
