Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3279
The End...
Walking around our place after working all morning to clean up limbs and debris around a Live Oak that lost several limbs years ago, and found this pine limb that had been cut. I thought the End and adjoining branch stems looked interesting.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3279
photos
104
followers
67
following
898% complete
View this month »
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
16th December 2025 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
pine
,
fall
,
autumn
,
end
,
south
,
cut
,
limb
Mags
ace
Nice textures and rings of age.
December 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful texture capture.
December 17th, 2025
*lynn
ace
super focus
December 17th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Interesting, great close up.
December 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close