Previous
Christmas Bokeh... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3280

Christmas Bokeh...

Just a manual focus of our Christmas tree.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Simple and beautiful!
December 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
December 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
'Tis the season!
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact