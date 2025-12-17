Sign up
Previous
Photo 3280
Christmas Bokeh...
Just a manual focus of our Christmas tree.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
3
2
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3280
photos
104
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
17th December 2025 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
colors
,
lights
,
fall
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
south
Annie-Sue
ace
Simple and beautiful!
December 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
December 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
'Tis the season!
December 18th, 2025
