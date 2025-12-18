Previous
Buddy... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3281

Buddy...

I caught him sitting in his favorite chair (mine) on the front porch!
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact