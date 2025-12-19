Sign up
Previous
Photo 3282
Rippled clouds...
We had rippled clouds today that eventually produced some much needed rain.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
0
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3282
photos
105
followers
68
following
899% complete
View this month »
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
Photo Details
Views
12
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
limbs
,
clouds
,
rain
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
rippled
