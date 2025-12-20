Previous
Nandina...

This Nandina is at the back of our yard. These beautiful berries help it to propagate and it can quickly become very invasive.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely, sharp focus. Beautiful Christmas colors!
December 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty with all that lovely bokeh!
December 21st, 2025  
