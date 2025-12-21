Previous
Blackeyed Susan seed head... by thewatersphotos
Blackeyed Susan seed head...

Capture flora and fauna around the house. We still have some Blackeyed Susan seed heads that are intact. Liked this one in B&W aka monochrome.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
A lovely macro!
December 22nd, 2025  
