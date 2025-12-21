Sign up
Previous
Photo 3284
Blackeyed Susan seed head...
Capture flora and fauna around the house. We still have some Blackeyed Susan seed heads that are intact. Liked this one in B&W aka monochrome.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3284
photos
105
followers
68
following
899% complete
View this month »
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
winter
,
fall
,
seed
,
south
,
monochrome
,
blackeyed susan
Mags
ace
A lovely macro!
December 22nd, 2025
