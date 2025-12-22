Previous
Next
Seed head... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3285

Seed head...

I think this is a seed head of a "weed" growing around our place. It is isolated, but there are many more plants around it.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
So artistic!
December 24th, 2025  
Daisy Miller ace
I love this. The photo is simple, yet has a lot of delicate details.
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact