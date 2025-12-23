Previous
Incongruent... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3286

Incongruent...

Pine cone laying amongst Oak leaves (okay, there are pine needles there, too, but thought it made a different caption).
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Julie Ryan ace
Nice fall colors and textures
December 24th, 2025  
