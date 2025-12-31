Sign up
Previous
Photo 3294
The sun sets on 2025...
Got a chance to catch the sunset this last day of 2025.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3294
photos
105
followers
68
following
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
31st December 2025 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
live oak
,
2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very pretty. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026
Charper
Nice capture. Very pretty. Great job
January 1st, 2026
