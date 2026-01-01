Previous
Family by thewatersphotos
Photo 3295

Family

This is our annual family photo! We had a wonderful time at our Family Christmas Vacation!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
Julie Ryan ace
Very nice!
January 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely family portrait!
January 2nd, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful family portrait, dogs included.
January 2nd, 2026  
