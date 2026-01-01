Sign up
Previous
Photo 3295
Family
This is our annual family photo! We had a wonderful time at our Family Christmas Vacation!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
3
0
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2025 August Update. I realize most/many people don't read these, but I do and I further realize that if others read mine, they will...
3295
photos
106
followers
68
following
902% complete
View this month »
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photo
,
christmas
,
family
,
winter
,
south
,
vacation
,
annual
Julie Ryan
ace
Very nice!
January 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
A lovely family portrait!
January 2nd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful family portrait, dogs included.
January 2nd, 2026
