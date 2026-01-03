Previous
Menagerie of flower stems... by thewatersphotos
Menagerie of flower stems...

I left this menagerie of Black Eyed Susan flowers to go to seed. Thought it made a good addition to my Monochrome collection.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Francoise ace
nice contrasts in the various textures
January 15th, 2026  
