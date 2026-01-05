Sign up
Previous
Photo 3298
Sunset through my favorite tree...
I got a new lens today, Tamron 150-600mm. Really happy with how zoomed in I can get and the sharpness.
Of course I had to shoot a sunset through my favorite tree.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
2
0
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3299
photos
109
followers
75
following
903% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
5th January 2026 5:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
winter
,
lens
,
clouds
,
south
Janis
That’s a nice shot through your favorite tree! 😃
January 6th, 2026
Bill
Beautiful sunset. I use your new lens and have been very happy with it. Enjoy playing with it.
January 6th, 2026
