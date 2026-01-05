Previous
Sunset through my favorite tree... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3298

Sunset through my favorite tree...

I got a new lens today, Tamron 150-600mm. Really happy with how zoomed in I can get and the sharpness.
Of course I had to shoot a sunset through my favorite tree.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
903% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Janis
That’s a nice shot through your favorite tree! 😃
January 6th, 2026  
Bill
Beautiful sunset. I use your new lens and have been very happy with it. Enjoy playing with it.
January 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact