Discuss
Previous
Photo 3299
Buddy in his habitat...
Buddy was a stray cat. His mom brought him to our house and left him. This container and a half finished Pole Barn were his habitat and where he still goes to "contemplate life"!
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
903% complete
Photo Details
Tags
life
,
winter
,
cat
,
rust
,
south
,
container
,
habitat
Mags
ace
A cute kitty and very nice capture.
January 7th, 2026
