Previous
Buddy in his habitat... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3299

Buddy in his habitat...

Buddy was a stray cat. His mom brought him to our house and left him. This container and a half finished Pole Barn were his habitat and where he still goes to "contemplate life"!
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
903% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A cute kitty and very nice capture.
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact