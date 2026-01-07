Previous
No clean birds... by thewatersphotos
No clean birds...

This bird bath sits in our garden. Recently the birds will come around 2:30 pm to get a drink and bathe. Only one came today but not while l had out my camera. This is late afternoon and there are no birds.
GaryW

A mystery. Seen any hawks around? Maybe change in the weather. Hope you get some soon.
January 8th, 2026  
Your title made me laugh!
January 8th, 2026  
