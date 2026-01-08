Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3301
Japanese Maple seeds...
Our Japanese Maple tree still has many of its leaves although they are very shriveled. I think this are seed pods.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3302
photos
109
followers
75
following
904% complete
View this month »
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
Latest from all albums
3295
3296
1
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
winter
,
maple
,
seed
,
south
,
pods
Mags
ace
Wonderfully captured!
January 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close