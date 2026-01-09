Previous
Arthur... by thewatersphotos
Arthur...

Or it could be Annabelle!?
Really liking this new Zoom lens.
Mags
That's just so cute!
January 10th, 2026  
Beverley
Gorgeous
January 10th, 2026  
