Pine Tree...

This was NOT my intended photo for today. I had gone outside after the 1.0 inch of rain we had today to photograph the first blooms of the blue Hyacinth that is growing. I made the picture, then went about getting my equipment ready to take photos of all our church staff tomorrow. Then back to my camera to charge the battery and "Reformat the SD Card"!!! You know what I did!? I erased my photo of the Hyacinth! If you've read this far, then you have likely done this yourself, so you understand. But here is a photo of a Pine Tree with both fresh green and dead brown needles!

Thanks for reading! ☺️