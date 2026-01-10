Previous
Pine Tree... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3303

Pine Tree...

This was NOT my intended photo for today. I had gone outside after the 1.0 inch of rain we had today to photograph the first blooms of the blue Hyacinth that is growing. I made the picture, then went about getting my equipment ready to take photos of all our church staff tomorrow. Then back to my camera to charge the battery and "Reformat the SD Card"!!! You know what I did!? I erased my photo of the Hyacinth! If you've read this far, then you have likely done this yourself, so you understand. But here is a photo of a Pine Tree with both fresh green and dead brown needles!
Thanks for reading! ☺️
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project.
Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
How frustrating! This is a wonderful shot nonetheless. I love the detail and the tiny pine cones.
January 11th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely!
January 11th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful minimalism and “depth”. Sorry about your hyacinth.
January 11th, 2026  
