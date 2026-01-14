Previous
Down the rail... by thewatersphotos
Down the rail...

@charper and I went for a Photo Adventure today. We got lots of photos and this was one of my favorites.
14th January 2026

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Pat Knowles
Ooh watch your back! Love the low profile if the tracks & the curve under that amazing bridge!
January 15th, 2026  
Charper
Great job Gary. Enjoyed the adventure. Cool pic with the low profile.
January 15th, 2026  
