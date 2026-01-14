Sign up
Previous
Photo 3308
Down the rail...
@charper
and I went for a Photo Adventure today. We got lots of photos and this was one of my favorites.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
2
1
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
Tags
photo
,
bridge
,
tracks
,
train
,
winter
,
rail
,
south
,
adventure
Pat Knowles
ace
Ooh watch your back! Love the low profile if the tracks & the curve under that amazing bridge!
January 15th, 2026
Charper
Great job Gary. Enjoyed the adventure. Cool pic with the low profile.
January 15th, 2026
