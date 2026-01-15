Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3309
Birds from the lake...
These birds were waiting on the lake. I'm not sure what kind of bird they are. Any ideas?
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3313
photos
110
followers
74
following
907% complete
View this month »
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
rock
,
sitting
,
lake
,
south
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close