Photo 3309
Spillway...
The water you can see is coming down the spillway at one of several hydroelectric dams on the Chattahoochee River.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3310
photos
110
followers
74
following
906% complete
Tags
water
,
winter
,
river
,
dam
,
south
,
spillway
Mags
ace
Marvelous shapes and patterns.
January 17th, 2026
Daisy Miller
ace
Lovely shapes and lines.
January 17th, 2026
Janis
That looks huge!!
January 17th, 2026
