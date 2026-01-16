Previous
Spillway... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3309

Spillway...

The water you can see is coming down the spillway at one of several hydroelectric dams on the Chattahoochee River.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

Mags ace
Marvelous shapes and patterns.
January 17th, 2026  
Daisy Miller ace
Lovely shapes and lines.
January 17th, 2026  
Janis
That looks huge!!
January 17th, 2026  
