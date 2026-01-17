Previous
The Robins are returning... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3311

The Robins are returning...

Today we noticed a lot of bird activity around our yard. We saw Robins and Starlings, as well as our typical "local" birds.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
