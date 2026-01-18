Previous
It snowed!!! by thewatersphotos
Photo 3312

It snowed!!!

We got a covering of snow early this morning! We were at the very northern county of the predicted snow (most of the snow was south of us) and it actually came!
It was gone by the time we returned from church.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact