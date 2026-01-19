Previous
Monochrome Lighthouse... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3313

Monochrome Lighthouse...

Saw this lighthouse at the Lake recently. It looked good in color but wanted to try B&W.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
907% complete

