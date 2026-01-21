Sign up
Photo 3315
Don't get stuck...
We have lots of these large briars around and they need to be cut and gathered for the trash pile. The key is not to get stuck by them!
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
21st January 2026 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
vine
,
weed
,
south
,
stuck
,
briar
