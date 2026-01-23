Sign up
Photo 3317
Nandina leaves...
I saw these on one of my walks and liked the color and daintiness of these leaves.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Album
365
Tags
red
winter
leaves
nandina
south
