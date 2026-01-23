Previous
Nandina leaves... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3317

Nandina leaves...

I saw these on one of my walks and liked the color and daintiness of these leaves.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
