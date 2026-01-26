Previous
Watch your step... by thewatersphotos
Watch your step...

I had to watch my step not to squash one of these small mushrooms around on the ground.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Mags ace
A nice one!
January 27th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
lovely top-down view
January 27th, 2026  
