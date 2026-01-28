Sign up
Previous
Photo 3322
The pond returns...
Well, sort of! We did get an inch of rain this past weekend so there is more water in the pond.
Compare with the previous photo:
https://365project.org/thewatersphotos/365/2026-01-25
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
GaryW ace @thewatersphotos 2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project.
Tags
water
,
winter
,
leaves
,
trees
,
pond
,
south
,
filling
