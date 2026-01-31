All the limbs...

Previous
This is our Willow Oak that drops all its leaves very early in the fall.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Shutterbug ace
Especially pretty with the blue sky behind.
February 1st, 2026  
Julie Ryan ace
A lovely blue sky
February 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful lacy patterns on a blue sky background.
February 1st, 2026  
