Photo 3325
All the limbs...
This is our Willow Oak that drops all its leaves very early in the fall.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
limbs
,
blue
,
winter
,
clouds
,
oak
,
south
,
willow
Especially pretty with the blue sky behind.
February 1st, 2026
A lovely blue sky
February 1st, 2026
Beautiful lacy patterns on a blue sky background.
February 1st, 2026
