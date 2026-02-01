Previous
No snow, but... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3326

No snow, but...

We woke to 17 degrees F this morning. When we got out to leave for church I noticed the "disconnected" hose had dripped and formed an icicle. This is much too cold for Southerners!
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
911% complete

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
great catch! I tried to set up a watering can to do this - and failed!
February 1st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is a wonderful composition.
February 1st, 2026  
