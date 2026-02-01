Sign up
Previous
Photo 3326
No snow, but...
We woke to 17 degrees F this morning. When we got out to leave for church I noticed the "disconnected" hose had dripped and formed an icicle. This is much too cold for Southerners!
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
2
0
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Tags
drip
,
winter
,
hose
,
cold
,
south
,
icicle
Annie-Sue
ace
great catch! I tried to set up a watering can to do this - and failed!
February 1st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is a wonderful composition.
February 1st, 2026
