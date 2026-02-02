Previous
Out of the dark... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3327

Out of the dark...

Actually the background just turned out darker because it is shaded. These are wild vines growing by the pond.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Charper
That’s unique. Very sharp against the dark background.
February 2nd, 2026  
Kathy ace
I like the details of the new sprouts.
February 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful with the dark backdrop.
February 2nd, 2026  
