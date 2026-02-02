Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3327
Out of the dark...
Actually the background just turned out darker because it is shaded. These are wild vines growing by the pond.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3330
photos
110
followers
76
following
911% complete
View this month »
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
Latest from all albums
3321
3322
3
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
2nd February 2026 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
winter
,
vine
,
pond
,
south
,
wild
,
background
Charper
That’s unique. Very sharp against the dark background.
February 2nd, 2026
Kathy
ace
I like the details of the new sprouts.
February 2nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful with the dark backdrop.
February 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close