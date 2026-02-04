Previous
Next
Seed head... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3329

Seed head...

A simple seed head from the garden. You can see one seed (or at least I think it is a seed) still hanging on.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
912% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Wonderful minimalism
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact