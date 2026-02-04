Sign up
Photo 3329
Seed head...
A simple seed head from the garden. You can see one seed (or at least I think it is a seed) still hanging on.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
1
2
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3333
photos
110
followers
76
following
912% complete
View this month »
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
3330
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
4th February 2026 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
head
,
seed
,
south
,
monochrome
,
for2026
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful minimalism
February 5th, 2026
