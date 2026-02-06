Sign up
Previous
Photo 3331
Pine Burst...
The end of a Virginia Pine Tree Branch.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
1
1
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3334
photos
110
followers
76
following
912% complete
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
4
1
1
365
tree
,
branch
,
b&w
,
pine
,
winter
,
south
,
monochrome
,
for2026
Mags
ace
A lovely shot in b&w!
February 7th, 2026
