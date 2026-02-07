Sign up
Previous
Photo 3332
Vine in B&W...
I think this is a "Honey Suckle". If not it is a strong leafy vine of some sort. Hard to keep knocked back.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
2
0
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
vine
,
south
,
monochrome
,
for2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
You should be able to tell in the summer if it flowers in yellow and white blossoms, and the air is filled with its sweet aroma.
February 8th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice play of light on the leaves.
February 8th, 2026
