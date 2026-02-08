Previous
High Contrast Reflection... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3333

High Contrast Reflection...

A visit to our county lake that has just reopened!
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Spectacular b&w capture of that tree and it's perfect reflection!
February 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact