The old dock... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3334

The old dock...

Another from our county lake. This dock is rickety but I've seen folks walk out on it to fish from the end.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
nice strong form regardless of its actual strength
February 9th, 2026  
Charper
Like that picture Gary. I need to go there and catch some fish.
February 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture in b&w.
February 10th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Nice! I like how you brought out the details in the trees on the other side of the lake!
February 10th, 2026  
