Previous
Photo 3344
Textured rock...
Found this rock among the leaves and Pine straw for2026
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
0
0
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3349
photos
108
followers
75
following
916% complete
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3338
3339
5
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
Views
3
Album
365
Tags
pine
,
winter
,
leaves
,
rock
,
needles
,
straw
,
south
,
texture
