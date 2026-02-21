Sign up
Photo 3346
Heavy rain...
We had a heavy rain storm this morning which last about 20 minutes. It resulted in lots of puddles.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
3
0
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3351
photos
108
followers
75
following
916% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
21st February 2026 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
rain
,
storm
,
heavy
,
south
,
puddles
Corinne C
ace
A nice shot of the rain
February 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Fabulous weather capture!
February 21st, 2026
IanH
ace
Nice one
February 21st, 2026
