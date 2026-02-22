Previous
Baby Shower... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3347

Baby Shower...

Our youngest daughter is having her first baby. Today was the family shower. (These looked much better in color, but it is FoR2026)
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
917% complete

