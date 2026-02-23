Previous
Just a "little" color... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3348

Just a "little" color...

I took out all the colors except red and magenta.
Just one more from yesterday.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact