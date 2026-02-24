Sign up
Photo 3349
Something's burning...
Someone was burning something this afternoon and the air was full of smoke. It made the sunset hazy.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
winter
,
smoke
,
south
,
burning
,
for2026
Diane Marie
I hope it was on purpose.
February 25th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Hate the smell, but sometimes the haze makes for a beautiful sunset. Beautiful capture in b&w.
February 25th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Interesting effect it creates.
February 25th, 2026
Mags
ace
Made a lovely sky and capture.
February 25th, 2026
