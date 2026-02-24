Previous
Something's burning... by thewatersphotos
Something's burning...

Someone was burning something this afternoon and the air was full of smoke. It made the sunset hazy.
24th February 2026

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
Diane Marie
I hope it was on purpose.
February 25th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Hate the smell, but sometimes the haze makes for a beautiful sunset. Beautiful capture in b&w.
February 25th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Interesting effect it creates.
February 25th, 2026  
Mags ace
Made a lovely sky and capture.
February 25th, 2026  
