Photo 3351
Royal Star Magnolia...
We were "gifted" this plant in a quart size nursery container. It sat outside, unattended all winter. Last week we noticed "buds" on the bare branches and this week these blooms have emerged.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
bud
,
south
,
royal star magnolia
Mags
Glorious capture in b&w.
February 27th, 2026
