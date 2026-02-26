Previous
Royal Star Magnolia... by thewatersphotos
Royal Star Magnolia...

We were "gifted" this plant in a quart size nursery container. It sat outside, unattended all winter. Last week we noticed "buds" on the bare branches and this week these blooms have emerged.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
Glorious capture in b&w.
February 27th, 2026  
