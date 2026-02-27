Sign up
Previous
Photo 3352
Tree rings...
This is a Live Oak Tree that had fallen and recently cut. It is hard to find the "rings" but I liked the lines out from the center.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
3
2
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
winter
,
rings
,
south
,
monochrome
,
live oak
,
for2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Very interesting.could you count them?
February 28th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the details. Nice in b&w.
February 28th, 2026
Charper
That has great detail and a very eye catching photo.
February 28th, 2026
