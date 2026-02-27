Previous
Tree rings... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3352

Tree rings...

This is a Live Oak Tree that had fallen and recently cut. It is hard to find the "rings" but I liked the lines out from the center.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
Danette Thompson ace
Very interesting.could you count them?
February 28th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the details. Nice in b&w.
February 28th, 2026  
Charper
That has great detail and a very eye catching photo.
February 28th, 2026  
