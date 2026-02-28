So many vines...

Previous
Photo 3353

What looks like a "wiggly" tree in the picture above is actually a vine (I think Muscadine) growing up in the surrounding trees. The plan is to cut them before they choke the trees.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
