Photo 3353
So many vines...
What looks like a "wiggly" tree in the picture above is actually a vine (I think Muscadine) growing up in the surrounding trees. The plan is to cut them before they choke the trees.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
0
0
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3359
photos
108
followers
74
following
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
vine
,
south
,
monochrome
,
muscadine
,
for2026
