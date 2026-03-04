Previous
Cedar Waxwings... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3357

Cedar Waxwings...

I saw these in the Water Oak tree behind our house. I could not identify them until I saw them on my computer. Apparently they are not native my home in Alabama, but are "passing through".
Really pretty birds.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
919% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a lovely sight! I haven't seen them here in a number of years and they used to raid the swamp maple of its tender blooms.
March 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact