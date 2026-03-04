Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3357
Cedar Waxwings...
I saw these in the Water Oak tree behind our house. I could not identify them until I saw them on my computer. Apparently they are not native my home in Alabama, but are "passing through".
Really pretty birds.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3362
photos
108
followers
74
following
919% complete
View this month »
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
4th March 2026 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
winter
,
colors
,
south
,
cedar waxwings
Mags
ace
Such a lovely sight! I haven't seen them here in a number of years and they used to raid the swamp maple of its tender blooms.
March 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close