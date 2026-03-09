Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3362
Tee Ball Photos...
Today I'm taking Tee Ball photos. These kiddos are 4 - 5 year olds and this is their first experience in team sports. Some take it seriously and some...well not so much!
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3367
photos
108
followers
74
following
921% complete
View this month »
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
9th March 2026 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
sports
,
helmet
,
south
,
uniform
,
tee ball
LManning (Laura)
ace
So cute!
March 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close