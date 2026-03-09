Previous
Tee Ball Photos... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3362

Tee Ball Photos...

Today I'm taking Tee Ball photos. These kiddos are 4 - 5 year olds and this is their first experience in team sports. Some take it seriously and some...well not so much!
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

LManning (Laura) ace
So cute!
March 10th, 2026  
