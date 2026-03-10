Previous
Collard flowers... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3363

Collard flowers...

I let the Collard plant flower and this is the result. I'm sure if I let it go further it would produce seed, but it's much easier to buy Collard plants, so off to the compost this goes.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
How lovely those little yellow blooms are.
March 12th, 2026  
