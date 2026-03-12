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Photo 3365
Out in the field...
When I walk in the field, I tend to look down to see what might be on the ground. Today I found this bright yellow flower. I've no idea what it might be but loved the vivid color.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
12th March 2026 4:39pm
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plant
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yellow
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flower
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winter
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south
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