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Out in the field... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3365

Out in the field...

When I walk in the field, I tend to look down to see what might be on the ground. Today I found this bright yellow flower. I've no idea what it might be but loved the vivid color.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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